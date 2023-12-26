 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Prince Louis will become next Prince Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton concerned about the future of their youngest son, Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have fears that their youngest son, Prince Louis, might turn into the next “spare” of the royal family like his uncle, Prince Harry.

Hence, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be taking “lessons” from Harry’s memoir, Spare, so that their son does not go down the same road as the Duke of Sussex.

In his autobiography, Harry ranted about being “second fiddle” to his older brother, mentioning how William had the bigger bedroom at Balmoral Castle when they were kids.

He also accused his father, King Charles, of branding him the “spare” the day he was born, revealing how he told Princess Diana, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done.”

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton act as mediator between William, Harry after ‘Endgame' backlash?

Speaking with GB News, Gareth Russell discussed the measures William and Kate are taking to ensure Louis does not feel ignored growing up.

"It's very clear from his memoir, whether rightly or wrongly, that he felt shunted to one side and that even was with a mother as loving as Diana,” he said of Harry.

He went on to speak about how younger children in the Royal Family can sometimes feel "overlooked,” saying, "There can be a risk with younger children feeling overlooked.”

"So yes, there are probably lessons taken from how Prince Harry felt, even though many of the royals do not agree with the way he expressed those feelings in the end,” he added.

