 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024

'Charles III: The Coronation' documentary was aired on December 26, a day after King Charles spent Christmas with royal family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 29, 2023

King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024

Robert Hardman, the author and co-presenter of Charles III: The Coronation documentary, has claimed that whatever the challenges for the British monarchy in 2024, it would seem that lack of interest is not one of them.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the British journalist tweeted, “Just been told that Charles III was the most popular prog on British TV on Boxing Day by some distance, 3.7m (3.9 peak) ahead of Death in Paradise and Vera (3.3), with catch-up to come.

Also Read: Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason

“Great team effort at Oxford Films. Thank you for all the kind comments.”

He further tweeted, “The King’s broadcast was also the UK’s most-watched programme on Christmas Day (down on 2022 but still well in front).

“Whatever the challenges for the monarchy in 2024, it would seem that lack of interest is not one of them #Charlesiii”

Read More: 'Sad' Princess Diana spent final Christmas 'lonely' without kids

The documentary was aired in the UK on Tuesday, December 26.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024 video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024
Britney Spears still hesitant to let mom Lynne Spears into her life video
Britney Spears still hesitant to let mom Lynne Spears into her life
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason
Bruce Willis' wife gets candid about her emotional state amid actor's illness
Bruce Willis' wife gets candid about her emotional state amid actor's illness
Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse video
Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars video
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy