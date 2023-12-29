'Charles III: The Coronation' documentary was aired on December 26, a day after King Charles spent Christmas with royal family

King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024

Robert Hardman, the author and co-presenter of Charles III: The Coronation documentary, has claimed that whatever the challenges for the British monarchy in 2024, it would seem that lack of interest is not one of them.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the British journalist tweeted, “Just been told that Charles III was the most popular prog on British TV on Boxing Day by some distance, 3.7m (3.9 peak) ahead of Death in Paradise and Vera (3.3), with catch-up to come.

“Great team effort at Oxford Films. Thank you for all the kind comments.”

He further tweeted, “The King’s broadcast was also the UK’s most-watched programme on Christmas Day (down on 2022 but still well in front).

“Whatever the challenges for the monarchy in 2024, it would seem that lack of interest is not one of them #Charlesiii”

The documentary was aired in the UK on Tuesday, December 26.