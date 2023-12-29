 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Sad' Princess Diana spent final Christmas 'lonely' without kids

Princess Diana was not happy in her final Christmas without Royals

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

Princess Diana lived a life of loneliness and unease before her death in 1997.

The former Princess of Wales spent her Christmas festivities alone ahead of her demise and fondly spoke about her children; Prince Harry and Prince William as they visited Sandringham with the Royal Family.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady share: "It was always pretty sad when you worked with the Princess on Christmas Eve."

"William and Harry were going to Sandringham and Princess Diana was there, alone. She insisted that the staff spend time with their families for Christmas and that we leave the food in the refrigerator."

Meanwhile, a source told Kay: "Diana didn't feel welcome at all. She could see how her being there just made everyone so tense and uneasy. She'd joined them for the boys' sake, but it wasn't working." 

Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars video
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy
Princess Diana's ‘impact' on Prince William makes him ‘lazy' royal
Princess Diana's ‘impact' on Prince William makes him ‘lazy' royal
Prince Harry, Meghan waiting for 'official invite' to see King Charles: 'Need him'
Prince Harry, Meghan waiting for 'official invite' to see King Charles: 'Need him'
Kanye West prepared to split from Bianca Censori over pregnancy issues
Kanye West prepared to split from Bianca Censori over pregnancy issues
'Vampire Diaries' stars Candice King, Steven Krueger reveal real-life romance
'Vampire Diaries' stars Candice King, Steven Krueger reveal real-life romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries