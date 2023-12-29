 
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Billie Eilish's 'Barbie' track adds another feather in its cap

Billie Eilish's sang 'What Was I Made For?' for the hit Greta Gerwig movie

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 29, 2023

File Footage

Billie Eilish’s Barbie ballad has received a top position in the list of the best soundtracks of 2023.

The 22 year-old singer’s song What Was I Made For? has been named as the Best Song of 2023 by Variety.

The magazine's list was headed by the Golden Globe Award winner, who performed on Saturday Night Live this month whereas Boygenius' Not Strong Enough and Drake's First Person Shooter came in second and third, respectively.

Read More: Greta Gerwig reveals how she balanced comedy and 'really serious moments' in 'Barbie'

The song, written by Billie and her brother Finneas, was hailed by the publication as "the best movie theme since No Time to Die" which was composed for the James Bond movie in 2021.

This past July, the sad song made its premiere along with a music video that saw Billie transforming into a platinum blonde doll-like figure. 

What Was I Made For? is currently up for five Grammy's in categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video.

