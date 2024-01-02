 
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife

Cher's daughter-in-law Marieangela slammed her for Elijah Blue's conservatorship without consulting with her first

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Chers conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife 

Cher drew backlash from her own daughter-in-law Marieangela King for filing son Elijah Blue Allman’s conservatorship.

The musician’s criticism comes after the 77 year-old singer took to Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking to become the sole conservator of her son’s property.

The filing stated: "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Cher is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs.”

Read More: Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse

In a statement to Page Six, Elijah’s estranged wife slammed Cher for “historically excluding” her from making huge decisions like this one.

Her fury also comes after the Believe hitmaker dismissed Marieangela as potential conservator because "her relationship with Elijah has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crisis.”

“I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah's sobriety... What I am not okay with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah's treatment and hopeful recovery,” she said.

Marienangela, who married Elijah in 2013, further added: “I am not ok with pop-up makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance for services not rendered.”

