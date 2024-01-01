 
Monday, January 01, 2024
Melanie Walker

Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'

Cardi B weighs in on her recent health struggles, prior to the NYE performance in Miami

Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'

Rapper Cardi B has just broken down how sick she was before the NYE performance in Miami.

The star weighed in on all of this in an Instagram Stories post ahead of her performance at on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year’s Eve on Sunday night.

In it she said, "I'm literally fighting for my life right now," the star told her 169 million Instagram followers. "I am so sick. I don't understand because when I was in New York, I was going out with sweaters, toes out, everything."

She also poked fun at the weather and called herself, “allergic to Florida” because she started to have “a little cough” the moment she landed.

The singer also offered fans a more indepth look into everything and admitted, “My chest started getting tight.”

Before concluding she also said, “Bro, I've been fighting for three days and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it's New Year's but I have this huge performance and I'm fighting, fighting.”

