Prince Andrew situation ‘going to get worse' for King Charles

Prince Andrew branded ‘real thorn’ in King Charles’ side amid Jeffrey Epstein documents release

File Footage

Prince Andrew has been branded as the “real thorn” in King Charles’ side as he refuses to leave the Royal Lodge by a royal expert.



Andrew, Duke of York, is very “angry, belligerent, and humiliated” amid the fresh backlash he has received since the release of court documents.

Speaking on reports of Charles wanting Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge, GB News panellist Emma Woolf said the "court of public opinion" has made their decision about Andrew.

"He is living in Royal Lodge at the taxpayers behest basically,” she said. "It's a real thorn in Charles' side, this difficult troublesome younger brother. It's only going to get worse.

ALSO READ: Prince Andrew missing 'emotional bandwidth' to face Jeffrey Epstein scandal

"He's angry, he's belligerent, he's humiliated. He's settled already with Virginia Giuffre,” she added.

To this, Andrew Pierce added, "I went to Royal Lodge and I thought it would be quite small. It was like a stately home.”

"I was waiting for him and a helicopter landed in the garden, which gives you a indication of the scale. It is 30 rooms, and when we say 30 rooms we don't mean rooms of our sizes."

Another panelist, Matthew Laza, dished his two cents on the situation, saying, "Now the King's indicated that he's going to withdraw the security and be pretty firm with Andrew, he's gonna have to follow with it."

"It hasn't damaged Charles yet, but it's not going away. I think the King is going to have to do something about this,” Woolf said.