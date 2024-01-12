Kristen Stewart gets honest about 'Twilight' and reflecting saying it was a 'gay film'

Kristen Stewart looks back at 'Twilight': 'I can see now'

Decades after the hit Twilight release, its lead star, Kristen Stewart, believes the vampire film was a "gay movie."



The 33-year-old reflected on her past characters and found instances of queerness -- even in Bella Swan character.

"I can only see it now," she told Variety. "I don't think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It's such a gay movie."

The actress continued, "I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor and Rob and me, and it's so hidden and not OK," pointing to fellow stars Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson.

"I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It's all about oppression, about wanting what's going to destroy you. That's a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love," she added.

It is not unknown that the novelist Stephenie Meyer's faith plays a crucial role in her writings as she subscribed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For that reason, the 50-year-old avoided the use of drugs, gratuitous sex, alcohol, and choice words, according to the Business Insider.