Meghan Markle warned about Kate Middleton's ‘Fight Fire With Fire' response

Saturday, January 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

If Meghan Markle writes her memoir, she will surely talk about Kate Middleton and the rest of the family

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has targeted Kate Middleton on several occasions including interviews and Netflix docuseries.

Now, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is believed to be writing her memoir following the success of her husband Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all Spare.

Royal fans believe if Meghan writes her memoir, she will surely talk about Kate and the rest of the family.

Amid these rumours, the insiders have warned Meghan Markle saying she needs to be careful because if she unloads on the future queen, the Princess of Wales will “fight fire with fire.”

The Closer Online, per Cheat Sheet, previously quoted a palace insider as saying “Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family. If that means fighting fire with fire at times … even if it makes her less popular with certain people.”

Royal expert and historian Tessa Dunlop also made similar claims saying: “Kate speaks the same cultural language as the royal household she works alongside. She clearly saw Meghan as a Hollywood disrupter trying to bring down the institution that the Princess of Wales has staked her entire identity on.

“Kate, one day future queen, knows how to play the long game. Quiet, canny, and considered … she also has a ruthless streak.”

