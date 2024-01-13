 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Kate Middleton infuriates King Charles

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to have infuriated her father-in-law King Charles months after the monarch dubbed her ‘beloved daughter-in-law.’

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, there was also a lot of tension between King Charles and Prince William at the moment.

Also Read: King Charles finally reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The royal insider told the publication that Kate Middleton’s constant conflict with Queen Camilla, about issues big and small, infuriates Charles.

“It appears to have further driven him, and Camilla, toward Harry and Meghan”, the insider claimed.

The report further claims that Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ by King Charles as the monarch is said to have finally reconciled with Prince Harry.

The future king is also giving his father the silent treatment as a kind of revenge. “There’s a lot of tension between them at the moment.”

King Charles and William are locked in an on­going power struggle, the insider went on to claim.

Read More: Prince Harry has given in to Meghan Markle's wishes: ‘He has no power'

The fresh claims came days after King Charles and the royal family wished Kate Middleton “a very happy birthday” as she turned 42 on January 9.

