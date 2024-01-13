 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to ditch Grammys amid SA allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently facing a string of sexual assault allegations by different women

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs is reportedly planning to ditch Grammy Awards 2024 amid sexual assault allegations.

Despite being nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category for The Love Album: Off the Grid, Hollywood Reporter claims that the 54 year-old rapper is choosing not to attend the night due to “the severity of the allegations.”

The update comes after singer Cassie accused Diddy of sexual assault after Grammy nominations were announced in November 2023.

She sued her former record label boss and ex-boyfriend as she alleged that he subjected her to physical and sexual abuse during their on-off relationship from 2007 to 2018.

In her lawsuit, Cassie claimed Diddy “was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat her.”

However, Diddy denied the allegations and both the parties reached a settlement within a day.

In a statement shared to Page Six in the following days, Cassie said: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

However, the case prompted several other women to file a case against Diddy for similar allegations of "sexual assault, rape, and attempt to murder."

