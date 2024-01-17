 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Samuel Moore

Olivia Rodrigo receives nod from a popular singer

Olivia Rodrigo gets hailed by the punk rock singer Billy Joe Armstrong, who is the lead vocalist of American band 'Green Day'

Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo received praise from the singer Billy Joe Armstrong.

In a recent conversation with Vultures, the lead vocalist of Green Day touched on the possibility of collaborating with the 20-year-old Oscar-nominated songstress.

The 51-year-old musician stated, "I think it would be fun to work with her sometime. She’s talented."

Speaking of the fusion of pop music with punk rock, Armstrong added, "Sometimes you can see how someone is interested in what punk rock is and maybe they don’t quite have some of the influences or knowledge that I have on the history of punk rock.”

He also joked about his history with the music genre by saying, "I’m kind of an encyclopedia.”

“To do something with someone like Olivia Rodrigo would be fun," the crooner noted.

However, Armstrong admitted that even though he liked the music created by the Vampire hitmaker, he had not streamed any of her songs yet.

"I hear it but don’t go out buying any of those records or stream it. It does pass me by. When I hear it, I think it sounds good,” he even added before concluding. 

