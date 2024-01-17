Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row

Queen Elizabeth II lost her patience and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II would be at the end of her patience against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The former monarch of Britain would have ‘raised her eyebrows’ in disdain as grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle named their daughter after the Queen’s childhood pet name, ‘Lilibet.’

Speaking to TalkTV presenter Vanessa Feltz, journalist Emily Andrews wrote: "As we know, she was not someone who sort of shouted and screamed... She wasn't a woman who particularly emoted. She wasn't as in touch with her feelings, perhaps, as her grandson Harry.

"But I think it's very interesting that she was just, kind of, at the end of her tether... What she was so angry about was the fact that the Sussexes [said] they had her permission - they had her blessing - to use this very special nickname,” she noted.