Kate Middleton undergoes ‘planned abdominal surgery,’ recovering in hospital: Palace

Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Kate Middleton halts Royal engagement as she recovers in hospital after ‘abdominal surgery’

Kate Middleton is admitted in hospital after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery,” Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has halted all engagements till Easter as she focuses on her health, the official statement shared on her and Prince William’s Instagram account read.

It added, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement continued. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” they added.

Before signing off, the palace added, "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.”

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

