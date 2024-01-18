King Charles is set to undergo a procedure to treat his enlarged prostrate

King Charles 'enlarged prostrate' and what it really means: Read

King Charles is set to go under surgery for a problem 'common among thousands of men.'

The 75-year-old monarch announced via an official Palace statement that he is suffering from a common disease in males and has thus decided to go through a planned operation.

Palace has said. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Some of the common symptoms of an enlarged prostrate, as per Prostate Cancer UK include:

A weak flow when you urinate

Feeling that your bladder hasn't properly empty

Difficulty starting to urinate

Dribbling urine after you finish urinating

Needing to urinate more often, especially at night

This comes as Kensington Palace announced a similar surgery for Kate Middleton, noting some abdominal dysfunctionalities.



The official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales revealed: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.