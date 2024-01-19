 
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce will get engagement ring for free?

A jeweler has made a generous offer to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce amid engagement rumors

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 19, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce will get engagement ring for free?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce will get engagement ring for free?

As rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged catch the whirlwind, a jeweler in Philadelphia has made a generous offer to the couple.

The pair that started dating in September have been drawing a lot of eyeballs as music and football fans are curious about where their relationship is headed.

If the pair decides to get engaged, they already have Steven Singer Jewelers at their service as the owner told Page Six: “I recognise that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot.”

“If they do, I would be honoured to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them," he explained.

Disclosing his daughter’s admiration for Taylor, Steven added: “We admire not only her but also the values she champions. Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier."

However, Taylor and Travis don’t seem to be getting engaged any time soon as an insider told The Messenger that "there are still no plans for an engagement" for the couple, “It's still new and they're happy and still getting to know each other." 

