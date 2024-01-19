Anthony Hopkins opens up about his life and diet

Anthony Hopkins changes diet for longer health

At 86, Anthony Hopkins revealed he has put a stop to overuse of sugar in his diet which he said helped him feel healthier.



In a chat with People, the Oscar winner said, “I wasn't eating junk food, but I liked sweet things. And I've stopped. Enough. Don't even have honey anymore," adding, "But no, I feel healthier. I feel more awake."

Expressing his acceptance of mortality, The Silence of the Lambs actor noted, “I’m aware of my mortality. To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it.”

Additionally, his booming career boosted him. “So work keeps me alive. I love working. I love being an actor. I love activity."

He continued, “I love the process of preparing a role. That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that," noting, "I’m so lucky to be working at my age."

"They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, 'Well, good,'" jokingly adding, "Take anything" because he shared that he hasn't become "choosier" with age.