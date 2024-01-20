Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found out about King Charles' surgery through TV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not informed timely of King Charles' surgery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heard about the King’s prostate surgery on the news, per one royal expert.

Royal commentator Pandora Forstyth has claimed that the Sussexes found out about King Charles’ health issue on TV.

Pandora Forstyth said: "That's the cost of living on the other side of the world."

Pandora explained: "You're not within a few miles of one another, you're literally on the other side of the world and a completely different timezone and unfortunately, because you're not a senior member of the Royal Family anymore, I'm not sure where you'll be in terms of formal arrangements when it comes down to health issues."

She added: "Of course, he is still a member of the Royal Family, but there is still business to be done. And that comes first given the extremely huge jobs that they'll have to deal with in an ever-changing society, which brings into question the working royals as a whole."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was honored with the “Living Legends of Aviation” title on Friday in a glitzy ceremony. The prince received the honor for his service in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot.