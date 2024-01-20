 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found out about King Charles' surgery through TV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not informed timely of King Charles' surgery

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not informed timely of King Charles surgery
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not informed timely of King Charles' surgery 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heard about the King’s prostate surgery on the news, per one royal expert.

Royal commentator Pandora Forstyth has claimed that the Sussexes found out about King Charles’ health issue on TV.

Pandora Forstyth said: "That's the cost of living on the other side of the world."

Pandora explained: "You're not within a few miles of one another, you're literally on the other side of the world and a completely different timezone and unfortunately, because you're not a senior member of the Royal Family anymore, I'm not sure where you'll be in terms of formal arrangements when it comes down to health issues."

She added: "Of course, he is still a member of the Royal Family, but there is still business to be done. And that comes first given the extremely huge jobs that they'll have to deal with in an ever-changing society, which brings into question the working royals as a whole."

Read more: Meghan Markle to receive help from senior royal to get into King Charles' good graces

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was honored with the “Living Legends of Aviation” title on Friday in a glitzy ceremony. The prince received the honor for his service in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot.

Nicole Kidman feels ‘super grateful' of husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman feels ‘super grateful' of husband Keith Urban
Kevin Costner ‘obsessed' with Jewel and ‘deepening' connection with her
Kevin Costner ‘obsessed' with Jewel and ‘deepening' connection with her
Reese Witherspoon puts off followers with 'filthy' recipe: ‘Full of bacteria' video
Reese Witherspoon puts off followers with 'filthy' recipe: ‘Full of bacteria'
Inside Jennifer Aniston's ‘sad' dating life after two divorces
Inside Jennifer Aniston's ‘sad' dating life after two divorces
King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday
King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday
King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta
Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident video
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals