Meghan Markle to receive help from senior royal to get into King Charles' good graces

Meghan Markle hopes to reunite with the Royal Family and has a new plan to do so, per reports.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and went on to take aim at many royals in their Netflix docuseries. Since then, the two have been estranged from The Firm. The Duke of Sussex is said to be looking for ways to patch things up with his family, and Meghan is also on board.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided it’s time to "cut losses, repair rifts, and ensure those titles don't go anywhere."

The Suits star is taking inspiration from Sarah Ferguson, who’s back to mingling with the royals after being involved in royal scandals over the years.

"She hopes Sarah can be an ally who'll stand up for her against the likes of Camilla and Kate, if she and Harry make it to Britain for peace talks with Charles," a source told Heat magazine.

"Sarah has certainly navigated some difficult waters over the years, but she's managed to charm her way back into Charles' good books. Meghan's desperate to do the same," added the source.

The tipster also added that the Duchess of Sussex has asked Princess Eugenie to put her in touch with her mom, and the princess agreed.