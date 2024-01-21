 
'Avatar' boss shares key update about Netflix show

Netflix's 'Avatar' live-action will not follow the animated show in episodic nature

Avatar's showrunner, Albert Kim, says the Netflix live-action will be different from the original animated show when it comes to its episodic adventures; instead, it will be serialized.

In a chat with SFX Magazine, the series' head said the show will be less of an "adventure of the week" and more serialized.

Explaining the shift - in this particular sphere - from the hit animated show, Albert said, "We all knew that there were things we wanted to change, but not just for the sake of change. There had to be a reason for the change."

Meanwhile, the decision was in line with his previous comments. As he previously added, "We don't start the show the way the animated series starts." That was a conscious decision to show people this is not the animated series."

He continued, "We had to sometimes unravel storylines and remix them in a new way to make sense for a serialized drama. So I'm very curious to see what'll happen in terms of reaction to that."

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Last Airbender will air on Netflix on Feb 22.

