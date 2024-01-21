Robert Downey Jr. teases Christopher Nolan at the Sundance Film Festival

Photo: 'Avenger’s' actor mocks Christopher Nolan’s personality

Christopher Nolan is seemingly all set up for the upcoming award season.

On Thursday, the Oppenheimer director appeared at the Sundance Film Festival along with the cast for his super hit flick.

During this event, Robert Downey Jr. presented him with the inaugural Sundance Trailblazer Award.

In doing so, the Avengers: Endgame actor bantered Christopher for his ‘introverted’ nature.

"He needs his spirits lifted — he's a bit blue because a terrible tragedy has befallen him," Robert began by saying.

The acting sensation then touched on the fact that the staggering success of his new movie had made the 53-year-old film director globally recognizable.

The 58-year-old continued to poke fun at Christopher and said, "I don't mean to bring this up, I know it's very personal, but he has become recognizable on the street."

Speaking of their bond, Robert revealed, "We have become extremely close, as in we had dinner on location once."

He further dished, "During this wildly social season in the wake of resounding global reaction to the Oppenheimer phenomenon, Chris and I shared a vulnerable moment of existential query.”

“He placed his hand on my shoulder, got a little misty and whispered, 'I'm beginning to wonder, is it possible ... death by schmoozing,'" the Round actor concluded in a mocking tone.