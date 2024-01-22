 
Monday, January 22, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew stands by Sarah Ferguson amid fresh health woes

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 22, 2024

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly disclosed that she was resting with her former husband Prince Andrew following her second cancer diagnosis within a year.

Taking to Instagram after she was diagnosed with skin cancer, the Duchess of York said: “I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation.

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

Sarah Ferguson reportedly lives with her former husband Andrew at Royal Lodge.

Sarah and Prince Andrew separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. They share two daughters Eugenie and Beatrice together.

Recently, Andrew and Sarah sparked rumours of remarrying as she joined the royal family on Christmas after more than 30 years.

