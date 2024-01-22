 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on social media after cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson said, “Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support”

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 22, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time after she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared her adorable photo and wrote: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.”

She further said, “Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

“I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent,” Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother added.

Sarah concluded, “I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

