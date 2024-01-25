Netizens overwhelmingly laud the 'The Daily Show' decision to get back Jon Stewart

Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'

Netizens are over the moon on the news that The Daily Show is having its ex-host return to the hot seat at the time of the 2024 US presidential election.



Many took to social media to cheer the moment - including former late-night show hosts. Trevor Noah, who previously succeeded him for the post wrote on X, "Yessssssss he's back."

Ex-The Daily Show and now-HBO late-night host reacted by saying, "Jordan's back!" referring to NBA all-time MVP player Michael Jordan making a comeback after retiring to Chicago Bulls in 1995.

"I mean, that's, that is a surprise," he said during an NBC interview when the news broke. "That's a show that needs a host. He certainly is a very, very good one. So yeah, it'll be exciting to see what he does."

Others on the internet celebrated Jon's coming home.

"Jon Stewart returning to the Daily Show during an election year is like when your best friend or older brother showed up when a bully was messing with you," Kevin Washington penned.

The "big news" for Rwakoojo Sam means that "The Daily Show will be registering new great values under # JonStewart's leadership & role."

Earlier, Jon shared a tweet about joining The Daily Show, "Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility," adding, "Excited for the future



