Friday, January 26, 2024
Focus Features, Pharrell Williams join hands for an animated biopic

Pharrell Williams gets animated for a new feature film about his life ‘Piece by Piece’, defying traditional biopic standards

Pharrell William is Happy to have his biopic made in the Lego world as recently revealed.

The 50-year-old songwriter has collaborated with Focus Features and the Lego Group to make a feature film about his life, titled Piece by Piece, under the direction of the Oscar laureate Neville Morgan.

The 13-time Grammy winner was ‘uninterested in making a traditional film’ and opted for a creative way to tell his story that will ‘set audience’s imaginations free’ stated Focus Features in a press release.

Pharrell Williams whose career spans music, fashion, and films, was excited to share the news with his Instagram followers, and wrote, “Who would’ve thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it, too."

The film is produced by Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdés, and Shani Saxon with Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone as executive producers for the Lego Group. 

The film promises a fresh cinematic experience of portraying life through toy bricks and is due on Oct 11, 2024. 

