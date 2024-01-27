King Charles was admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment on Friday morning

Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery

A celebrity astrologer has made major predictions for Prince William following King Charles planned surgery.



The Daily Express UK has quoted astrologer Inbaal Honigman as saying that the future king will have to secretly take on extra responsibilities after the monarch successfully underwent his enlarged prostate operation on Friday.

Inbaal said, “He [Prince William] will also secretly take on extra responsibilities around the crown just in case of an extended medical leave for the King.

"Throughout the year he will make sure he is balancing his personal life and many commitments, ensuring that he doesn’t suffer from burnout."

The Prince of Wales will face a challenging February amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s heath issues, the astrologer predicted.

The astrologer’s predictions came as King Charles underwent scheduled prostate surgery on Friday and said to be "doing well" at the same private clinic where Kate Middleton is recovering from an operation.

Earlier, the palace said, "The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."