 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery

King Charles was admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment on Friday morning

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery

A celebrity astrologer has made major predictions for Prince William following King Charles planned surgery.

The Daily Express UK has quoted astrologer Inbaal Honigman as saying that the future king will have to secretly take on extra responsibilities after the monarch successfully underwent his enlarged prostate operation on Friday.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital

Inbaal said, “He [Prince William] will also secretly take on extra responsibilities around the crown just in case of an extended medical leave for the King.

"Throughout the year he will make sure he is balancing his personal life and many commitments, ensuring that he doesn’t suffer from burnout."

The Prince of Wales will face a challenging February amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s heath issues, the astrologer predicted.

The astrologer’s predictions came as King Charles underwent scheduled prostate surgery on Friday and said to be "doing well" at the same private clinic where Kate Middleton is recovering from an operation.

Earlier, the palace said, "The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

Read More: Queen Camilla proves she's ‘worthy' by proving her loyalty to King Charles

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'
Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'
Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion video
Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?