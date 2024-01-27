Queen Camilla receives praises for being King Charles’ ‘rock’ despite initial controversy

Queen Camilla proves she’s ‘worthy’ by proving her loyalty to King Charles

Queen Camilla has proved that she is “worthy” of being a member of the Royal family by proving her loyalty to King Charles over the years.



Despite her controversial entry into the Royal family following Princess Diana’s demise, people have changed their opinion on her, claimed an expert.

During a discussion on GB News, show host Nana Akua said of Camilla, "I think a lot of people have already changed their opinion on her. It's not nice that she the whole situation with Diana.”

ALSO READ: Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization

"I think Charles put his monarchy before his own personal happiness. And obviously, Diana was, unfortunately, collateral damage.

"No one likes to see that. Queen Camilla has worked her behind off to kind of prove to us that she's worthy, without a doubt,” Akua added.

Agreeing to this, socialite Lizzie Cundy said, "Queen Camilla, it just shows how loyal she's been to King Charles.”

"He won't be able to do what he does without her. She is his rock. And she steps up to the plate every time. And that's what was so hurtful in Harry's book Spare where he talked so badly of her."