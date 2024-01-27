King Charles was admitted to the same hospital where Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery

Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her views over King Charles visit to Kate Middleton ahead of his planned surgery.



According to media reports, King Charles honoured his 'beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton by visiting her at the hospital where the Princess of Wales is recuperating following abdominal surgery.

Read More: Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery

The monarch visited Kate Middleton soon after arriving at the hospital for his scheduled treatment.

Commenting on it, the royal author took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted: “How touching to read that the King, who is in the same hospital as Princess Catherine popped into see her this morning.

“Prince William can visit both of them more easily.”

Also Read: Kate Middleton hailed for prioritizing herself over Royal duties

Reacting to the reports, one royal fan said, “Love that! They are a close family despite what some of the rags print. I bet it was comforting for both of them”.

The second fan commented, “Speedy recovery to both of them.”