Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion

Kris Jenner recently posted an Instagram video where she used products from Kim's new makeup line SKKN

Fans criticised Kris Jenner for trying to trick her fans by using a heavy filter while promoting daughter Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line.



The backlash came after the 68-year-old matriarch shared a video on Instagram in which her makeup artist Nikki is doing her makeup as she gets ready for Paris Fashion Week.

In the video, Nikki broke down the new SKKN products that she used to glam up Kris with a smokey eye look. The makeup included the Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, Lip Liner, and Soft Matte Lip Color.

However, a lot of fans criticised the Kardashians star for not being transparent with her look as they suspected that she used a beauty filter to depict the makeup as flawless.

“Anyone else here wonder if that’s really the makeup she has on??” wrote one user while the another follower pointed out the exact blunder and penned: “Kris Jenner getting her makeup on while being filtered with my chipmunk cheeks.”

“More filters than Marlboro Lights,” another netizen mocked Kris.

Besides the hate, the video received gushing comments from her daughters as Khloe Kardashian commented: “Mommy you are stunning!!!!!” while Kim hyped her mother up with a smooch emoji.