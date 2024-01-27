 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion

Kris Jenner recently posted an Instagram video where she used products from Kim's new makeup line SKKN

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

File Footage

Fans criticised Kris Jenner for trying to trick her fans by using a heavy filter while promoting daughter Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line.

The backlash came after the 68-year-old matriarch shared a video on Instagram in which her makeup artist Nikki is doing her makeup as she gets ready for Paris Fashion Week.

In the video, Nikki broke down the new SKKN products that she used to glam up Kris with a smokey eye look. The makeup included the Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, Lip Liner, and Soft Matte Lip Color.

However, a lot of fans criticised the Kardashians star for not being transparent with her look as they suspected that she used a beauty filter to depict the makeup as flawless.

Read More: Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices

“Anyone else here wonder if that’s really the makeup she has on??” wrote one user while the another follower pointed out the exact blunder and penned: “Kris Jenner getting her makeup on while being filtered with my chipmunk cheeks.”

“More filters than Marlboro Lights,” another netizen mocked Kris.

Besides the hate, the video received gushing comments from her daughters as Khloe Kardashian commented: “Mommy you are stunning!!!!!” while Kim hyped her mother up with a smooch emoji. 

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'
Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery video
Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?