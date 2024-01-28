Prince Harry intended to upstage King Charles amid prostate surgery

 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for allegedly trying to upstage King Charles ahead of his prostate surgery.

These claims have been made by contributors Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet, in their piece for The Hill.

The writer started by saying, “Red carpets, Hollywood glitz and staged photo ops are not evocative of a humble Rastafarian lifestyle.”

And while “Prince Harry didn’t sport Marley’s iconic dreadlocks, but certainly the appearance of King Charles III’s youngest son is causing dread in Whitehall and Buckingham Palace.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed a 'threat' to royal family

In the eyes of the writer, “Harry and Meghan sent an unmistakable message by their very presence.”

This comes considering the couple are “infamous already” for endorsing the branding of 56-member Commonwealth nations as ‘Empire 2.0’ in their “eponymous” Netflix series.

All in all though, “Harry and Meghan’s eye-catching walk down the carpet was likely intended to upstage King Charles and his putative successor, Prince William.”

