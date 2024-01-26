Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have posed a threat to the Royal Family if they are not in work, which at the moment they do not seem to be

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed a 'threat' to royal family

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have posed a threat to the Royal Family, a royal expert has alleged following their surprise visit to Jamaica.



Speaking to GB News royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressed his views over Meghan and Harry’s meeting to Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who wants to remove King Charles as head of their state.

Read More: King Charles returns to London ahead of planned surgery

Richard Fitzwilliams said: “As far as this is concerned, the Sussexes, they’ve posed a threat to the Royal Family if they are not in work, which at the moment they don't seem to be.

“It is unfortunate that they are deeply bitter if they don't have work, and they don't seem to have very much work to me.”

The royal expert went on saying, the Hollywood Reporter called Meghan and Harry losers, “then they are a threat because the only way they can get money is by trashing the Royal Family, which is what they've done.”

About their alleged surprise visit to the island, the royal expert said: “I see this visit to Jamaica as a bit of grandstanding, which has specifically been planned because they do absolutely nothing which isn't planned in advance very, very carefully.”

“I think the Sussexes do absolutely nothing that is not intentional.”