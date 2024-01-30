A legal expert weighed in on the matter after Taylor Swift's deepfake images went viral

Can Taylor Swift take 'offensive' AI images to court?

After Taylor Swift’s deep fake images infuriated fans, a lawyer has weighed in on the legal substance of the matter.

The opinion comes after the 34 year-old singer’s explicit AI-generated pictures in Kansas City Chiefs merchandise went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) and garnered over 47 million views.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, a legal expert named James O’Connell explained that while the images are “offensive,” they still cannot be deemed “illegal.”



“The phenomenon is so new that most countries don’t have laws to regulate deepfake, e.g. there are currently no US federal laws against the sharing or creation of deepfake images,” he said.

James continued: "Assuming that in the relevant country deepfaking is an illegal act then, legally speaking, whether it was generated by AI or not is a red herring. AI has no legal standing – it is not a person that can be sued or imprisoned: it is just software."

The legal opinion comes after an insider told Daily Mail that Taylor might be considering legal action against the person behind these images.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” the source claimed.