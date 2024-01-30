 
menu
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Can Taylor Swift take 'offensive' AI images to court?

A legal expert weighed in on the matter after Taylor Swift's deepfake images went viral

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Can Taylor Swift take offensive AI images to court?
Can Taylor Swift take 'offensive' AI images to court? 

After Taylor Swift’s deep fake images infuriated fans, a lawyer has weighed in on the legal substance of the matter.

The opinion comes after the 34 year-old singer’s explicit AI-generated pictures in Kansas City Chiefs merchandise went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) and garnered over 47 million views.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, a legal expert named James O’Connell explained that while the images are “offensive,” they still cannot be deemed “illegal.”

“The phenomenon is so new that most countries don’t have laws to regulate deepfake, e.g. there are currently no US federal laws against the sharing or creation of deepfake images,” he said.

James continued: "Assuming that in the relevant country deepfaking is an illegal act then, legally speaking, whether it was generated by AI or not is a red herring. AI has no legal standing – it is not a person that can be sued or imprisoned: it is just software."

The legal opinion comes after an insider told Daily Mail that Taylor might be considering legal action against the person behind these images.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” the source claimed.

Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic excited as Kate Middleton, King Charles leave hospital
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic excited as Kate Middleton, King Charles leave hospital
Lionel Richie breaks silence on daughter Sofia Richie's pregnancy video
Lionel Richie breaks silence on daughter Sofia Richie's pregnancy
Kate Middleton's true feelings revealed as she reunites with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis video
Kate Middleton's true feelings revealed as she reunites with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Tom Selleck calls Matthew Perry the 'most talented' among 'Friends' cast
Tom Selleck calls Matthew Perry the 'most talented' among 'Friends' cast
Prince William honours Kate Middleton as she returns home
Prince William honours Kate Middleton as she returns home
Cher's plea for son Elijah's conservatorship faces major blow
Cher's plea for son Elijah's conservatorship faces major blow
Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery video
Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery
Kanye West seizes pap's phone for ‘dumb' Bianca Censori question video
Kanye West seizes pap's phone for ‘dumb' Bianca Censori question
Travis Kelce's family doesn't see Taylor Swift as a 'superstar' video
Travis Kelce's family doesn't see Taylor Swift as a 'superstar'
Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery
Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery
Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick engaged left fans heartbroken
Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick engaged left fans heartbroken
Prince Harry foolishly playing into Russian & Chinese propaganda
Prince Harry foolishly playing into Russian & Chinese propaganda