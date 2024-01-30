Kate Middleton reunited with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Monday after surgery

Prince William honours Kate Middleton as she returns home

Prince William has seemingly honoured Kate Middleton by prioritizing supporting the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery.



According to ET Online, the future king is not expected to return to royal engagements immediately as he was prioritizing supporting and caring his wife as she has returned home nearly two weeks after surgery.

The outlet, citing a royal source, claimed that Prince William "has temporarily stepped back from his royal duties in order to care for his wife and it’s not expected that he will return to engagements immediately."

The insider told the publication Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Prince William's "first priority and he won't return to public engagements until Princess Kate is settled."

The fresh claims came as Kensington Palace earlier shared the statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”