Recently divorced Jason Momoa, is ready to take on new romantic adventures with Demi Moore, thinks they’d be a ‘great match’

Jason Momoa ‘begging’ to date Demi Moore

The eligible bachelor, Jason Momoa is open for love after his recent divorce with Lisa Bonnet.

The Aquaman hunk, Momoa went back to the singles market not long ago but he isn’t planning to stay long as the actor seems to have someone getting his attention.

Demi Moore, 61, who was recently seen with Momoa during a Hollywood event on January 18 has seemingly caught the eye of the eligible hearth robe. According to RadarOnline, the pair appeared to be flirting during the event, but Moore appeared elusive as she enjoyed the wholehearted attention of the 44 year old stud.

According to an Insider for National Enquirer, The Game of Thrones actor ‘snagged’ the actress’ number after the event to tell her “she’s the most gorgeous woman he’s ever seen”.

“He’s been texting her, saying he hopes she has a day as beautiful as she is.” the Insider added.

“It’s super cheesy, but Demi’s loving it.”

The Source also said the Khal Drogo star is ‘begging’ Moore to date her, “The idea of hooking up with Demi is a huge fantasy for Jason. He thinks they would make a great match”

“So far, she's playing it very cool, but if he keeps this up it's only a matter of time before she'll crack!" the insider continued.

For those unversed, Jason Momoa finalized his divorce earlier this month with Lisa Bonnet, 56, due to ‘irreconcilable differences’.

The due was married for four years after 12 years of dating, and have now mutually decided to pursue separate paths.