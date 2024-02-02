Reports suggest 'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer wife has died by suicide

Tragedy strikes at 'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer home

In an unexpected shocking incident the producer of the Killers of the Flower Moon wife has committed suicide, according to multiple reports.



Authorities said Bradley Thomas' wife Isabelle jumped from the balcony of Hotel Angeleno on Monday night.

Reports suggest the 39-year-old body was found in the pool area as the on-gorund witnesses revealed they had seen the deceased jumping from the high-up floor.

No suicide note was found at the scene, according to Daily Mail. However, the claim was not confirmed by the officials.

In the meantime, Bradley and Isabelle tied the knot in 2018. They pair have two children.