 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tragedy strikes at 'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer home

Reports suggest 'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer wife has died by suicide

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Tragedy strikes at Killers of the Flower Moon producer home
Tragedy strikes at 'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer home

In an unexpected shocking incident the producer of the Killers of the Flower Moon wife has committed suicide, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said Bradley Thomas' wife Isabelle jumped from the balcony of Hotel Angeleno on Monday night.

Reports suggest the 39-year-old body was found in the pool area as the on-gorund witnesses revealed they had seen the deceased jumping from the high-up floor.

No suicide note was found at the scene, according to Daily Mail. However, the claim was not confirmed by the officials.

In the meantime, Bradley and Isabelle tied the knot in 2018. They pair have two children.

Why Henry Cavill didn't land the iconic James Bond role?
Why Henry Cavill didn't land the iconic James Bond role?
Taylor Swift starting a new business venture?
Taylor Swift starting a new business venture?
Kanye West should 'remain silent' over pap incident: PR expert
Kanye West should 'remain silent' over pap incident: PR expert
Britney Spears claps back at Justin Timberlake's recent jab?
Britney Spears claps back at Justin Timberlake's recent jab?
Kate Middleton, Prince William ditched Royal rule in response to Harry 'Spare'
Kate Middleton, Prince William ditched Royal rule in response to Harry 'Spare'
Queen Camilla steps out amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's recovery
Queen Camilla steps out amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's recovery
Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial
Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial
Kate Middleton has single handedly cast Buckingham Palace into ‘dry' spell
Kate Middleton has single handedly cast Buckingham Palace into ‘dry' spell
Kate Middleton's real reasons for hiding abdominal surgery exposed
Kate Middleton's real reasons for hiding abdominal surgery exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'meaningful hug' as they speak about children
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'meaningful hug' as they speak about children
Netflix thriller ‘Squid Games' is back for a second nerve-racking season: Preview
Netflix thriller ‘Squid Games' is back for a second nerve-racking season: Preview
Kate Middleton expected to break silence on health scare post recovery
Kate Middleton expected to break silence on health scare post recovery