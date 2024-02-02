 
Friday, February 02, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada, plan disclosed

Last time Prince Harry, who is the Patron of Invictus Games, visited Canada with Meghan Markle in November 2023

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 02, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Valentin's Day in Canada, plan disclosed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate this Valentine's Day in Canada as King Charles and Kate Middleton recuperate from their surgeries.

According to a report by People magazine, the California-based royal couple will be heading to Canada for a special event close to their hearts.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's critics react to their latest statement

The publication reported Archie and Lilibet doting parents will head north from February 14 to Feb 16 for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's one year to go celebrations.

During their stay, Meghan and Harry will meet members of the participating nations' Winter Training Camp, which provides an opportunity for members of the International Invictus Community.

In November last year, Prince Harry, who is the Patron of Invictus Games, visited Canada with Meghan.

The Duke and other senior members of the Invictus Games Foundation had inspected the preparations for the upcoming Invictus Games 2025 there.

Also Read: King Charles assured public he's not struggling fulfilling his duties after health scare

Meghan and Harry had also made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game.

Now, the royal couple will be visiting Canada nearly a month after Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery and King Charles prostate treatment.

