King Charles was admitted in hospital to undergo procedure to treat enlarged prostate

King Charles assured public he’s not struggling fulfilling his duties after health scare

King Charles made sure his body language reflected that he is back and is able to fulfil his duties as a monarch after he was discharged from the hospital.



Buckingham Palace revealed that the monarch had to undergo procedure to treat his enlarged prostate ahead of his hospital admission.

He was discharged few days later. On his way back home, Charles waved to his well-wishers who has gathered around to see the monarch leave the clinic.

Analyzing his body language, Judi James told The Express, “We are being told via these gestures that the King is well and back to working level.”

“Continuity is important for the royals and it would almost be an obligation for him, especially given his age, to reassure the public,” she added.

She further said, “Charles lifts his hand to a height above the level of his head. His fingers are slightly splayed but also relaxed. His cheeks become raised and rounded and his eyes crinkle in a warm smile.”

“Charles repeats this gesture three or four times. The height of the hand makes this a part ‘hail’ gesture to signal he is well and recovered. It also speaks of status.

“The height of the hand shows an acceptance of the fact that he is the centre of attention here.”