Meghan Markle looks ‘manipulative, opportunistic' not powerful

Meghan Markle has just been called a devotee of California psycho-babble that’s ‘manipulative, opportunistic’

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Quentin Letts.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In it he touched on Meghan Markle and said, “Meghan appears impervious to British taste. She is immune to the most diabetic-high levels of rhetorical saccharine.”

And “along with the unfortunate, droopy-tailed Harry, the duchess is a devotee of California psycho-babble and of anxieties being worn as social and political badges.”

Recalling some of their potential inner thoughts the writer hypothesized some of their thoughts like, “Look at me, these say, I’m sensitive, I’m not a viciously ambitious, multi-millionaire, West Coast actress cynically adopting positions for career purposes. I’m a genuinely humble, vulnerable, touchy-feely soul. And if you suggest otherwise my attorneys will bust you’re a**.”

“If British politicians issued the sort of emetic press releases that Harry and Meghan do, they would be swiftly denounced for gross misjudgment and for trying to surf on other people’s misery. Again, you may think this a harsh comment.”

The author added, “You may say ‘but Harry and Meghan are not politicians’,” but “I am afraid I would disagree with you.”

“They are behaving in an intensely political manner, beating their breasts for public consumption. Note, too, the repeated calls for ‘change’. These smack of political campaigning.”

Before concluding he also added, “The Sussexes may think that their press releases are powerful and poetic. To British tastes they will, possibly, more likely look manipulative and opportunistic.”