Kim Kardashian reportedly has no issues that North West has developed a bond with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian approves of North's relationship with Kanye West wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian is happy with the current state of her relationship with Kanye West, despite them still not seeing “eye to eye.”



According to Us Weekly, the reality TV star also has no issues with their daughter, North West, growing closer to the controversial rapper’s new wife, Bianca Censori.

They said the former lovers have managed to developed an “amicable relationship” for the sake of co-parenting their four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Speaking with the publication, the insider added, “Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West

The tipster continued: “Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca [Censori] and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

Kim and Kanye still “attend the same events for their kids or get together,” the insider said, adding, “They know that’s what is healthiest when it comes to their children’s lives, plus they share a lot of history together and will always be family.”

And although their relationship has been “rocky” over the years, they have “really overcome those challenges,” they said, adding, “They’re able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy where things are at.”