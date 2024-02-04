 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Beatrice fans receive exciting news

Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice's fans have received an exciting news as the Princess of York has turned an investor.

According to a report by GB News, Beatrice has been named as a surprise angel investor in an upcoming book streaming service, Sooper Books.

This has been disclosed by Sooper Books founders Simon and Charlene Mitchell-Hood as they appeared on Dragons' Den.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth never wanted Meghan Markle in 'white' wedding dress

When Simon and Charlene revealed that Beatrice was their angel investor in Sooper Books, Dragon Peter Jones said: "You've got royalty as an investor! Amazing, congratulations."

As per the site, Sooper Books is a book streaming service that offers a wide variety of original, world-class stories and audiobooks on any internet-connected devices.

It further says people can read or listen as much as they want, whenever or wherever.

The fresh claims came as Beatrice’s mother marked Children’s Author Week, saying, “I feel very lucky to be able to call myself a children’s book author as a mother and now as a grandmother!”


