Queen Elizabeth never wanted Meghan Markle in 'white' wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth wasn't happy with a number of things at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Queen Elizabeth wasn't happy with a number of things at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress didn’t impress the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal author Ingrid Seward's new book, My Mother and I, which is a biography of King Charles’ relationship with his late mother, also reveals the late queen’s thoughts about the May 19 wedding.

According to Ingrid, the late Queen thought the dress was “too white” for Meghan, who is a divorcee.

Queen Elizabeth was also “uncomfortable” with the Prince of Wales walking Meghan down the aisle because her father was not available. She thought that Megan should’ve “walked herself” down the aisle. The queen also had other things to worry about, including her husband Prince Philip's health, who had hip replacement surgery, just five weeks before the big wedding.

Meghan and the queen finally had their first and only joint engagement on June 14, 2018. Meghan later made a mockery of her first curtsey to the queen in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

"One of the most contentious moments, among British viewers at least, was when a smirking Meghan performed a comic repeat of her first curtsey to the queen," royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote in his new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

"The queasy look of discomfort on Harry's face was that of a man all too aware of the consequences yet unable to do anything about it," he noted.