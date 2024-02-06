Meghan Markle could land in hot water over lack of ‘concern' for King Charles

Meghan Markle won't be well received if she fails to show concern for King Charles amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK to be by his father King Charles’ side as he begins treatment for cancer, but his wife Meghan Markle didn’t accompany him.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and their two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - are staying home in Montecito mansion.

The Suits star may be on the receiving end of backlash soon if she doesn’t join her husband in the UK, per PR expert Ryan McCormick.

He told The Mirror: "As of Monday, various news outlets reported that Meghan Markle was staying in LA while Harry rushed to Prince Charles' side in wake of his cancer diagnosis. On Twitter both #MeghanMarkle and #Markle hashtags are not trending favourably.”

He noted: "Like any well-known figure, Markle's actions are constantly scrutinised. If she doesn't join Harry soon, speculation will build as to why and rumours will begin swirling."

Ryan also believes that failure to visit her father-in-law as he battles cancer would jeopardize Meghan’s relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle. Thomas was quick to send his well wishes to the king following his diagnosis Monday night. “Meghan's father Thomas who is 79 appeared on Good Morning Britain in September 2023 begging her to let him see his grandchildren. I predict this story will resurface again," he said.

"Charles' diagnosis was unexpected and of course it's probably challenging to prepare the kids for a long trip on short notice," noted Ryan.

However, the Duchess of Sussex will be under fire if she doesn’t show concern soon enough, per Ryan.

He said: "If Meghan isn't perceived as showing the utmost concern for both Charles and Harry in a genuine family crisis, it will not be received well by the public.”