 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William wants ‘domestic happiness' not Prince Harry, Prince Andrew?

Experts have just referenced Prince William’s possible bid to return to domestic bliss after King Charles’ recovery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Prince William wants ‘domestic happiness not Prince Harry, Prince Andrew?
Prince William wants ‘domestic happiness' not Prince Harry, Prince Andrew?

Experts have just referenced Prince William’s possible bid to return to domestic bliss after King Charles’ recovery

Prince William’s chances of returning to domestic bliss, amid issues like Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have just been referenced by experts.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, he touched on Prince William’s potential thought process when it comes to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the impending workload it will bring.

According to Mr Kay, “He will be hoping that his father’s recovery will, in time, allow a partial return to those days of domestic happiness that many say will make him a modern and rounded sovereign.”

However, there will still be two major issues before that happens “Andrew and Harry.”

Read More: Royal fans receive exciting news related to Prince William, Kate Middleton

But while on Prince Andrew’s front, while “he has firmly supported his father’s position that the Duke of York cannot return to frontline royal duties.”

“Where Harry is concerned, his view has diverged from the King’s.”

Not to mention, “Charles has been torn by the conflict between his sons and has longed for a rapprochement, William is convinced that trust, the basis of any relationship, has been utterly destroyed.”

It's evident at this point that “Harry’s arrival will test William’s resolve.”

So “Will he agree to see him, and in time agree to a rapprochement as his father surely wishes?”

“Or will the status quo remain? Charles’s illness and his recovery may determine that outcome,” the expert added before signing off. 

Brie Larson pokes fun at Jimmy Kimmel over his scrambled eggs technique
Brie Larson pokes fun at Jimmy Kimmel over his scrambled eggs technique
Paris Hilton over the moon on hubby special day: 'I love you'
Paris Hilton over the moon on hubby special day: 'I love you'
Prince Harry arrives in Britian alone for King Charles' cancer treatment
Prince Harry arrives in Britian alone for King Charles' cancer treatment
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to losing 'Scarecrow' gig to Cillian Murphy
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to losing 'Scarecrow' gig to Cillian Murphy
King Charles' plans for regency in case cancer leaves him incapacited video
King Charles' plans for regency in case cancer leaves him incapacited
King Charles true feelings to reunite with Prince Harry amid cancer diagnosis laid bare video
King Charles true feelings to reunite with Prince Harry amid cancer diagnosis laid bare
Why Taylor Swift ignored ex Calvin Harris at Grammys
Why Taylor Swift ignored ex Calvin Harris at Grammys
Royal family expects Prince Harry to come with ‘apology' to meet King Charles video
Royal family expects Prince Harry to come with ‘apology' to meet King Charles
Prince William, Prince Harry may reunite over ‘fear' of losing King Charles video
Prince William, Prince Harry may reunite over ‘fear' of losing King Charles
King Charles cancer diagnosis sparks fresh debate on his abdication
King Charles cancer diagnosis sparks fresh debate on his abdication
Toby Keith loses battle with stomach cancer at 62
Toby Keith loses battle with stomach cancer at 62
Prince William's ‘rural idyll under strain' without Kate Middleton
Prince William's ‘rural idyll under strain' without Kate Middleton