Prince William wants ‘domestic happiness' not Prince Harry, Prince Andrew?

Experts have just referenced Prince William’s possible bid to return to domestic bliss after King Charles’ recovery



Prince William’s chances of returning to domestic bliss, amid issues like Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have just been referenced by experts.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, he touched on Prince William’s potential thought process when it comes to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the impending workload it will bring.

According to Mr Kay, “He will be hoping that his father’s recovery will, in time, allow a partial return to those days of domestic happiness that many say will make him a modern and rounded sovereign.”

However, there will still be two major issues before that happens “Andrew and Harry.”

But while on Prince Andrew’s front, while “he has firmly supported his father’s position that the Duke of York cannot return to frontline royal duties.”

“Where Harry is concerned, his view has diverged from the King’s.”

Not to mention, “Charles has been torn by the conflict between his sons and has longed for a rapprochement, William is convinced that trust, the basis of any relationship, has been utterly destroyed.”

It's evident at this point that “Harry’s arrival will test William’s resolve.”

So “Will he agree to see him, and in time agree to a rapprochement as his father surely wishes?”

“Or will the status quo remain? Charles’s illness and his recovery may determine that outcome,” the expert added before signing off.