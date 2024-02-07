Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK

Prince Harry has allegedly been disowned by his brother Prince William, hours after going back to the US

It has just been revealed that Prince William has disowned Prince Harry hours after his “brief 45-minute meeting” with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Insights into this have been presented by royal expert Jennie Bond.

According to the Daily Mail she touched on everything and went as far as to say, “William has shown today that he has disowned Harry, he doesn't want to know him, and he probably doesn't even like him anymore.”

“Harry is just not part of his life,” at the end of the day, the expert also noted while doubling down.

In the eyes of Ms Bond, “That rift is so deep now, and that has been shown by Harry being here and them not meeting, so deep that I really do wonder if it can ever, ever be mended.”

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes it was a sign of reconciliaton and said, “The whole situation has changed with cancer. The fact the King has been diagnosed with something that millions know is life threatening has changed the whole relationship between the Royal Family and the Sussexes.”

according to the same outlet he added, “The only way for a family to fight cancer is to come together.”

“A lot has been made of the length of Harry’s visit and how quickly he left but that isn't the point. The point is that Harry came – and Charles shared the diagnosis with him. What he wanted was to express support, it’s a completely new situation.”