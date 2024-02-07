 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage

Prince Harry to remain in UK for unknown amount of time despite having ’45 minute’ meeting with King Charles

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Prince Harry has stuck himself in a rather difficult position after he travelled to the UK to see his ailing father, King Charles, following his cancer diagnosis.

While the Duke of Sussex flew to his home country, his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed in US with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The initial announcement from the Sussexes camp only mentioned about Harry travelling to the UK to meet Charles, not revealing Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s plans.

Discussing the matter, royal commentator Pandora Forsyth shed light on the impact of Harry's visit to the UK on his relationship with Meghan Markle.

She told GB News’ host Nana Akua, "I'm sure that whatever actions Harry now takes will have a massive effect back there.”

"He's got family here, but he's also set up a whole new life there and there are now children and a marriage involved, so everything will have a knock on effect on their relationship,” she added.

To this, Nana responded, "You can't help but think that if that were me and I was with somebody who had literally ignored their own father who wasn't very well, you might look on that person differently."

