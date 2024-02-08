Bianca Censori recently stepped out with Kanye West wearing nothing but a transparent raincoat

Bianca Censori's parents think Kanye West 'controls' her outfits

After Bianca Censori's new pictures went viral, her parents are worried Kanye West is trying to "control" her.

Their distress comes after the 29-year-old architect was seen roaming around in public wearing nothing but a transparent raincoat with knee-high boots.

While she stepped out almost nude, Kanye was seen wearing a black top and joggers under his cape, with thick leather gloves as he was on his way to a music studio in Los Angeles.

“Her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse. Bianca clearly doesn't realize that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law,” a source told Daily Mail.

They continued: “Meanwhile, Kanye is covered up in five layers of clothes and when his wife looked chilly while naked and wrapped in plastic he didn't so much as offer her one of his capes. Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her.”

“She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled. He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects that he has going on, including the clothing,” the tipster concluded.