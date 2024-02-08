 
menu
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bianca Censori's parents think Kanye West 'controls' her outfits

Bianca Censori recently stepped out with Kanye West wearing nothing but a transparent raincoat

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Bianca Censoris parents think Kanye West controls her outfits
Bianca Censori's parents think Kanye West 'controls' her outfits

After Bianca Censori's new pictures went viral, her parents are worried Kanye West is trying to "control" her.

Their distress comes after the 29-year-old architect was seen roaming around in public wearing nothing but a transparent raincoat with knee-high boots.

While she stepped out almost nude, Kanye was seen wearing a black top and joggers under his cape, with thick leather gloves as he was on his way to a music studio in Los Angeles.

“Her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse. Bianca clearly doesn't realize that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law,” a source told Daily Mail.

They continued: “Meanwhile, Kanye is covered up in five layers of clothes and when his wife looked chilly while naked and wrapped in plastic he didn't so much as offer her one of his capes. Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her.”

“She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled. He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects that he has going on, including the clothing,” the tipster concluded.

Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance
Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance
Addison Rae gushes over EP success and reflects future in music
Addison Rae gushes over EP success and reflects future in music
Ryan Gosling talks about 'Barbie' Oscars snub AGAIN
Ryan Gosling talks about 'Barbie' Oscars snub AGAIN
Diablo Cody on Madonna: 'I'm obsessed with her'
Diablo Cody on Madonna: 'I'm obsessed with her'
Robert De Niro talks about being 'all hearts' for youngest daughter Gia
Robert De Niro talks about being 'all hearts' for youngest daughter Gia
Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on lack of opportunities for young actresses
Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on lack of opportunities for young actresses
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel