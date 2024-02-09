 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle evades ‘uncomfortable' situation with royals amid King Charles' diagnosis

Meghan Markle opted out of a very uncomfortable meeting with the Royal Family amid King Charles’ diagnosis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 09, 2024

Meghan Markle opted out of a very uncomfortable meeting with the Royal Family amid King Charles’ diagnosis
Meghan Markle opted out of a very uncomfortable meeting with the Royal Family amid King Charles’ diagnosis

Meghan Markle opted to stay back in California as her husband Prince Harry rushed to visit cancer-stricken King Charles in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex had an 11 hour flight to London, after which he spent only 30 minutes in Clarence House with his father.

Meanwhile, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex stayed in the couple’s Montecito mansion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Relationship expert Louella Alderson believes the Suits star stayed back to avoid a very uncomfortable meeting with the royals.

"It's unsurprising that Meghan chose not to fly to the UK with Harry,” she told The Mirror. “If she did, the attention of the media would have been solely focused on her being there and not on more important things like King Charles' health and Harry reconnecting with his family.”

She added: "Additionally, Meghan hasn't had the best relationship with the Royal Family throughout her time with Harry, which seems to have only gotten worse since their departure from the UK and all of their comments to the media. It's understandable that she may not feel comfortable or want to be in a situation where she has to interact with them during such a difficult time."

Read more: Prince Harry ‘happy' and ‘excited' after quick visit to King Charles

Things between the Sussexes and the royal family got bad when the couple alleged mistreatment by the family in their interview with Oprah. They then detailed the same in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Concluding her analysis, Louella said: "Meghan's choice not to attend is likely more about not wanting to be in a potentially uncomfortable situation with the royal family and distract from the main focus: King Charles's health. Meghan staying in America feels like the right decision for everyone in this situation."

Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears