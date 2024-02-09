Meghan Markle evades ‘uncomfortable' situation with royals amid King Charles' diagnosis

Meghan Markle opted out of a very uncomfortable meeting with the Royal Family amid King Charles’ diagnosis

Meghan Markle opted to stay back in California as her husband Prince Harry rushed to visit cancer-stricken King Charles in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex had an 11 hour flight to London, after which he spent only 30 minutes in Clarence House with his father.

Meanwhile, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex stayed in the couple’s Montecito mansion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Relationship expert Louella Alderson believes the Suits star stayed back to avoid a very uncomfortable meeting with the royals.

"It's unsurprising that Meghan chose not to fly to the UK with Harry,” she told The Mirror. “If she did, the attention of the media would have been solely focused on her being there and not on more important things like King Charles' health and Harry reconnecting with his family.”

She added: "Additionally, Meghan hasn't had the best relationship with the Royal Family throughout her time with Harry, which seems to have only gotten worse since their departure from the UK and all of their comments to the media. It's understandable that she may not feel comfortable or want to be in a situation where she has to interact with them during such a difficult time."

Things between the Sussexes and the royal family got bad when the couple alleged mistreatment by the family in their interview with Oprah. They then detailed the same in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Concluding her analysis, Louella said: "Meghan's choice not to attend is likely more about not wanting to be in a potentially uncomfortable situation with the royal family and distract from the main focus: King Charles's health. Meghan staying in America feels like the right decision for everyone in this situation."