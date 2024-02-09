 
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry ‘happy' and ‘excited' after quick visit to King Charles

Prince Harry seemed to be in high spirits following his visit to King Charles as he battles cancer.

Harry made a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Honours ceremony a day after he paid a quick visit to the UK. He presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to Cameron Heyward.

The Duke of Sussex also seemed to poke fun at the UK by saying in his speech that America "stole rugby from us".

Now, body language expert Judi James says Harry seemed “excited” and “happy” on the stage.

"Harry's smile looks as wide as his wife Meghan's smile while she was driving the day before as he appears to clearly relish both his appearance in the spotlight here and the excitement of giving out the award," she told The Mirror.

She explained: "He bends to the mic like a pro, raising his voice to announce 'Cam the Man' with a cheeky-looking, authentic grin and his gestural ritual as he does so is the repeated, overkill hand-rub. A tight rubbing of the hands can suggest anxiety but Harry's ritual is more deliberate and uses the length of the hands, which is associated with anticipation and high levels of excitement.”

Judi noted how the Duke looked “ happy and informal” adding, “apparently on top form in terms of his talent for comedy and enthusiasm for sports."

Presenting the award to Cameron, Prince Harry said: "All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back," Harry said.

