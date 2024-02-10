 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jenna Ortega refuses to claim ‘Scream Queen' title; Here's why

Jenna Ortega recently talked about her love for horror movies and that the genre is 'best' for her

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Jenna Ortega refuses to claim ‘Scream Queen’ title; Here’s why
Jenna Ortega refuses to claim ‘Scream Queen’ title; Here’s why

Jenna Ortega recently talked about her love for horror films and why the genre is “everything to her.”

The 21-year-old actress, known for her stellar horror filmography like Wednesday, X and Scream, made the comments while talking to PEOPLE about her 2024 Super Bowl commercial with Doritos Dinamita

“I would do horror until I die. It’s the best,” she said.

“I love horror [movies] because they encapsulate everything. They can be romantic, they can be funny, they can be dramatic, they can be scary. They're adrenaline-inducing and ignite passion in people, even scaredy-cats,” Jenna continued.

She added that she equally enjoys the genre as a viewer as well.

“I try to watch as much as I can just for my job, which is wonderful because movies are my favorite thing in the world, and I get to call that homework,” she told the outlet.

However, when it comes to claiming the title of “Scream Queen,” Jenna refused to accept it and said, “I respect the title too much, and I want to give it to so many other people.”

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry