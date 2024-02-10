Jenna Ortega refuses to claim ‘Scream Queen’ title; Here’s why

Jenna Ortega recently talked about her love for horror movies and that the genre is 'best' for her

Jenna Ortega recently talked about her love for horror films and why the genre is “everything to her.”

The 21-year-old actress, known for her stellar horror filmography like Wednesday, X and Scream, made the comments while talking to PEOPLE about her 2024 Super Bowl commercial with Doritos Dinamita

“I would do horror until I die. It’s the best,” she said.

“I love horror [movies] because they encapsulate everything. They can be romantic, they can be funny, they can be dramatic, they can be scary. They're adrenaline-inducing and ignite passion in people, even scaredy-cats,” Jenna continued.

She added that she equally enjoys the genre as a viewer as well.

“I try to watch as much as I can just for my job, which is wonderful because movies are my favorite thing in the world, and I get to call that homework,” she told the outlet.

However, when it comes to claiming the title of “Scream Queen,” Jenna refused to accept it and said, “I respect the title too much, and I want to give it to so many other people.”