Kim Kardashian struggling to save her new romance from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reportedly kept her romance under wraps because of Kanye West’s antics

Kim Kardashian kept her relationship with her new beau Odell Beckham Jr. under wraps because of her ex-husband Kanye West’s cruel antics.



After the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, publically mocked and threatened her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the reality TV star decided to keep her new relationship low-key.

Sharing insights into her romance with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, an insider told Daily Mail that the two have started dating each other “exclusively.”

“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,” the tipster close to the lover alleged.

“She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of,” they added.

Unveiling the reasons behind them keeping their private, the insider said Kim did not want to be called a “homeworker,” referring to Odell’s split from longtime girlfriend Lauren 'LoLo' Wood.

“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” they revealed. “One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods.”

“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker.”

The source continued: “The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”

“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof.”